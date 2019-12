Wichita County Sheriff David Duke speaks with Nicholas Quallich about a 37 year career with Wichita County.

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff David Duke will make his formal announcement that he will be seeking a fourth term as Wichita County Sheriff on Monday, December 9, 2019.

The announcement will take place on the front steps of the Wichita County Courthouse located at 900 7th Street at 2:00 p.m.

Sheriff Duke is currently serving his third term as Sheriff.

He has served over 37 years in law enforcement all for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.