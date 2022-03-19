WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the sixth time, the Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest returned to the Elks’ Lodge, bringing in cooks from all over the area.

There were 29 total entries to be exact, with cooks preparing their perfect chili recipes inside and outside, thanks to the great weather.

The day was filled with the chili contest, a bean contest and even a show contest, along with a silent auction and plenty of chili and treats to snack on.

The proceeds benefit the Wichita County Sheriff’s Alumni Association as they near completion of a new monument to fallen deputies and firefighters that sits outside the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, a $350,00 project.

“It’s activities like this – where we got the money to do that – and so we’re real happy that within the next month we hope to have it up, but other than that, it’s just fun to be out with the community and these people that are here,” Danny Cravens, a member of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Alumni Assocation, said. “I haven’t check to see where they all are from – they just aren’t from Wichita Falls. These cooks are from all around.”

“There’s about 10 chili competitions here in Wichita Falls every year, and we try to make everyone,” chili cooker Daniel Long said. “So it’s a good opportunity, a good time to come out here and make chili with my friends, so I think this is our third year to be out here at Sheriff Duke’s Chili Cook-Off.”

With another successful chili fest in the books, the Alumni Association turns their focus to getting that monument ready for the public.

