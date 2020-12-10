Sheriff frustrated after I.C.E fails to pick up SUV packed with foreign nationals in Wichita Co.

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV that was packed with foreign nationals with no I.D. cards was stopped on U.S. 287 Wednesday afternoon, but they were allowed to continue out of town when immigration and customs (ICE) declined to take custody of them.

Sheriff David Duke said a county interdiction unit followed the southbound Honda Pilot from outside Iowa Park and pulled it over at Fisher Road when backup units arrived.





The Honda had Arizona license plates and the driver had an I.D. card from El Salvador but no driver’s license or insurance.

He said 12 people were crammed into the car, including a 12-year-old and 15-year-old and all were from Mexico or South American Countries.

None of the passengers had I.D., and there was no luggage of any kind.

Duke said I.C.E was called and he planned to hold the people in the jail waiting room area until they arrived.

However, after a long wait, Duke said the agency informed officials they would not respond, so they had no choice but to allow the subjects to continue on their way.

He said it was extremely frustrating and he plans to request clarification on ICE policy on such incidents.