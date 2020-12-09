Sheriff office delivers gifts to children at Patsy’s House, Helen Farabee, Woman’s Refuge

WICHITA FALLS( KFDX KJTL) — Since 2004, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the Angel Tree program and since then the number of children helped has grown.

“As of this year, we have helped over 407 children have a merry Christmas. If it wasn’t for these employees doing this, I don’t know if these children would have the merry Christmas that they do,” Angel Tree Coordinator Robbin Huff said.

To Patsy’s House then over to Helen Farabee, ending at the Woman’s Refuge, each establishment said it’s thankful for the sheriff’s office hospitality.

“I think it speaks volumes to what we already know about them they give their lives in service to our community as a job and then go above and beyond to make sure kids have smiles on their faces and present to open on Christmas,” Patsy’s House Executive Director Denise Roberts said.

A job that requires a lot of planning starting months in advance.

“Usually by June, we notify the different agencies that we are going to be doing this give them three months to give me a list of names and things that everybody needs, and once we get the list we get the angels filled out and disbursed and then those employees they go to shopping and makes these kids happy,” Huff said.

An act of kindness that started with only 20 children to today helping over 400 children in the community