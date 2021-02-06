Sheriff’s Duke 5th annual Dynamite Chili Fest raises money for new LEC monument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Elks Lodge was the place to be earlier today!

That’s where the Wichita County Sheriffs Office Citizen Alumni Association hosted Sheriff Duke’s 5th annual Dynamite Chili Fest.

The event saw 27 cookers, some traveling from outside of Texoma: Amarillo, Fort Worth, Dallas, and even Telephone, Texas.

The alumni association is raising money to erect monuments outside of the new Law Enforcement Center for fallen deputies and firefighters in Wichita County.

With the goal raising $350 thousand, Organizer Danny Cravens emphasized the importance, and how good the chili was.

“It’s all donated funds, so events like this is what makes it possible. It was real good chili, I tasted some, some of it’s a little warm, but it’s good,” Cravens said.

They also had a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, which the winner graciously donated right back to them.

Be on the lookout for more fundraisers the alumni association will put on as they push towards their goal, including a golf tournament in April.

Or head straight to the new law enforcement center front desk to donate!