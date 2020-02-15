Sheriff’s Office declares Cotton Co. newest Texoma Second Amendment Sanctuary County

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Following after other area counties, Cotton County is the latest Texoma county to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Sheriff Tim King stated the county will serve to protect residents’ rights to bear arms and will “oppose any and all infringement on the rights and liberties of law-abiding citizens.”

King made the announcement on Wednesday just two days after Stephens County made an announcement to consider the option. Stephens County board of commissioners could discuss this at the meeting this Tuesday.

Clay County became a Second Amendment sanctuary county on Jan. 27 after voting unanimously to approve sheriff Kenny Lemons’ proposal.