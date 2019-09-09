Shift changes approved for Wichita County Jail, helping address retention and overtime

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) — Reducing overtime and boosting morale. Those are two of the goals with changing shifts for those working in the Wichita County Jail. 

The change was approved by the Wichita County Commissioners Court Monday.

Currently, Sheriff David Duke said jailers are working eight-hour shifts, but those can become a hold-over shift, turning a single shift into a 16 hour day.

But now, extending the workday to 12 hours, Duke said this will reduce over-time, plus help make sure employees get enough time away from the jail, focusing on their personal lives.

“When you have hold-overs, working 16 hours a day, [it] doesn’t give a lot of time to go home to family, kids and get to school, homework and do the things normal people can do,” Duke said.

Due to the demands of the job and for other reasons, like better paying local jobs, Duke said more than 80 people have left working inside the jail.

The sheriff said once the new shifts take effect at the end of the month, he hopes more people will become interested in working at the jail.

