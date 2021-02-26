Shine On Float parade around WF caps off extended Night to Shine Week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic forced Night to Shine organizers to cancel the annual night to shine prom, then weather postponed the replacement event, the Shine On Float parade.

But nothing was going to stop OneLife Community Church and volunteers from finally honoring those with disabilities in our community on Friday.

“As you can tell our students were excited,” Rider High School’s Associate Principal TiAda Radtke said. “The red carpet, the confetti, the stage, everything was so awesome, they do such a good job putting this together and we’re very thankful they do this for our students.”

The Shine On Float made stops at Hirschi, Rider, and a few more stops around town, each one a mini-party filled with music, crowds, and countless crowns.

“Awesome, it’s awesome, everybody just dance, dance,” honored guest Queen Katie said.

For many, like Queen Katie, soaking in the day as royalty.

“I get to be with my friends, my subjects,” Queen Katie said.

Having never done this before, Night to Shine Chair Ashley Whitfield and her dedicated team didn’t know what to expect, but it didn’t take long to figure out the answer.

“When we looked around and saw the honored guests go down the red carpet and they were smiling and all excited, we were like, we did it, we did it,” Whitfield said.

Stretching the annual week long event celebrating those with disabilities a little longer, making it all worth it.

“It’s just been incredible to see our honored guests, they are just deeply touched,” Whitfield said. “I think today made a mark on a lot of peoples lives, for them to know how loved and special they are, it’s worth it, you know, they are worth it.”

After some pit stops, a much deserved Night to Shine celebration.