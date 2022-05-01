WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The party was on downtown at Onelife Community Church as Shine On Ministries hosted a carnival and dance Sunday.

95 honored guests enjoyed many different carnival games throughout the floor, along with plenty of animals to check out at the petting zoo out back, which even had a kangaroo.

There was also plenty of dancing, thanks to tunes by DJ Marcus.

Organizer Ashley Whitfield said after canceling so many events the last two years, getting everybody together in person makes all the difference, and it was evident on the faces of honored guests and volunteers.

“People ask me all the time, like, ‘Why do you do this? Is it just to party?’ and it’s not just to party; we’re forging relationships with the caregivers, with the families, with the group homes, and we do things throughout the year,” Whitfield said. “We help them if any needs arise, from – unfortunately – funerals, to visiting them in the hospital. We just do it all, and it’s a great way to get to know them, a great way for us to get our foot in the door.”

Of the 80 volunteers today, ServiceMaster and staff provided and served the food, as well as the YMCA, Helping Hands, Discover Sensory and KatieDidDesignz and Facepaint.

The volunteers all pitched in to create the perfect afternoon for those with mental and physical disabilities around our community.