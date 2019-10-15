Shipley Do-Nuts to open soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to officials with Shipley Do-Nuts, the new franchise location in Wichita Falls is set to open in November.

A sign announcing that Shipley’s was coming soon was posted at the location in 3300 block of Kemp in April 2019.

Tommy Konh & wife Moliny Soeun, from Houston, TX, are the franchise owners.

“We are thrilled to bring Shipley Do-Nuts to our friends, family and community.” said Konh, “This is something we’ve been planning to do for a long time and we couldn’t be more excited to start serving Shipley Do-Nuts and kolaches here in Wichita Falls.”

The location will offer drive-thru service, as well as indoor service and seating.

“We are very eager to bring our famous Shipley Do-Nuts to Wichita Falls,” said Lawrence Shipley III, the CEO of Shipley -Continued- Do-Nuts. “Wichita Falls is a perfect fit for our company, which started in 1936. We serve over 50 varieties of donuts and kolaches and are excited to bring new jobs to the area,” said Shipley.

More than 50 varieties of do-nuts, pastries, and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot.

For more information, please visit their website by clicking here.