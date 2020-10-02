Shoops Pest Control gives tips on pest control during colder months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For many areas, including much of Texoma, when the weather begins to cool down, pests take refuge from the cold and move into people’s homes.

During this time of the year many people have said they have started noticed tale tale signs of this critter invasion, from bed bugs to earwigs, and most of all, rodents.

David Shoops with Shoops Pest Control said addressing the signs of pests should be done so promptly, especially with rodents.

“If people have small cracks between the doors garage doors, if they don’t close good enough or have good weather stripping, rodents can get in. If you can see the light of day through the other side, then a rodent will absolutely be able to get through it,” Shoops said.

Due to rodents’ bones being mostly made of cartilage, they have an easier time squeezing into the smaller places.