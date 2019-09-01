1  of  4
Shooter's identity released, his home raided by law enforcement

Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement

Local News

by: James Clark

Posted: / Updated:

Agents raid the home of a shooting suspect (Nexstar/Staff)

ODESSA, Texas — According to the Associated Press, two law enforcement officials identified the shooter in Saturday’s incident in Odessa as Seth Ator, 36.

The officials spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of confidentiality because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke had, only two hours before, refused to publicly say the name of the gunman during a national televised news conference.

Gerke said he did not want to give the shooter notoriety. He had previously described the gunman as a white male in his 30s, and authorities told reporters that the shooter had a criminal record but did not go into detail.

An FBI response team was seen on live video at the suspect’s home at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday. They put up crime tape around the property in Ector County.

On Saturday afternoon, a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop in Odessa. The driver shot the Trooper, police said, and then drove off.

The gunman later hijacked a mail truck and shot people at various locations, police said. He was found and confronted at Cinergy movie theater. Officers shot and killed him.

There were seven people killed plus the gunman, officials said on Sunday.

