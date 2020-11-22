Shooting in Lawton puts one in hospital, suspect found deceased with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Lawton PD investigating shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Lawton Police Department officials, one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Lawton at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Lawton police officers responded to a call of an individual being shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found the gunshot victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers said they also found the suspect of the shooting deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating this shooting.

