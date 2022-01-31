WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergency personnel are responding to an apparent shooting Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Sheppard Air Force Base.

The alleged shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Paige Drive, near the intersection of Selma Drive off Missile Road near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Units with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and AMR are on the scene.

According to scanner traffic, authorities said gunshots were reported around 2:27 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022. According to our crew on the scene, at least one person was shot in their driveway and transported by AMR from the scene. Their current condition is unknown.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver or grey car. At this time, the suspect remains at large.

Further details are limited at this time. Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.