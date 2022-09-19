WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after a 17-year-old female arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the Emergency Room at United Regional on September 19, 2022, at 1:53 p.m. to investigate a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the victim, a 17-year-old female, was being taken into surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital by her 21-year-old live-in boyfriend. According to police, the boyfrined told them his girlfriend accidentally shot herself in the abdomen at their residence in the 3200 block of Glenwood.

WFPD officers and detectives responded to the residence to continue the investigation.

At the time of publication, the victim was still in surgery and her condition is unknown.

