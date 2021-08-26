Shooting suspect found wearing only thong, shoes and hat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a warrant for a shooting in June makes himself rather conspicuous to an officer, and is now in jail.

Police say 32-year-old James Dean Hawkins was in a bright red thong, a black hat and shoes when he was seen by an officer walking on North Beverly Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Wichita County Jail booking

The officer had spotted him earlier in additional clothes, and police suspect he stripped down in hopes police would think he was someone else.

When spotted in the thongs near a large building, the officer called for backup and said Hawkins began running through a field and into a wooded area.

They say he was found hiding in a pile of limbs.

Hawkins’ warrant was for a shooting on June 27 in which a man was shot multiple times in an alley on Stratford Avenue.

Police say they expect the victim to recover from his wounds.