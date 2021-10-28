Shoplifter sentenced in bizarre Walmart thefts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma woman is sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday, October 27 to shoplifting 1,200 cigarette lighters and 700 5-Hour Energy drinks at the Walmart on Central Freeway in 2018.

Police said Shabrelle Deanne Gay, 32, and an accomplice also got out with a steam cleaner, an upright vacuum cleaner, and a king-size pillow.

Police said the pair got two large tote boxes and put them in shopping baskets and Gay’s accomplice put the cleaner and vacuum in his tote box while Gay went from checkout aisle to checkout aisle taking lighters and energy drinks and putting them in her tote box.

Authorities said surveillance footage shows them leaving the store together without paying and got into a car.

The total value of the stolen items was $8,300.

In addition, other cases filed separately allege that earlier the same month Gay shoplifted a Robot mop, a Robot IICP, a Shark Robot, a Shark CNC and an iRobot from the Central Freeway Walmart.

Another case alleges Gay went to the Lawrence Road Walmart and took $1,000 worth of lighters and energy drinks and returned to the Central Freeway Walmart and tried to leave with $1,416 in lighters and drinks.

Yet another case alleges that on the same day as the Walmart thefts, Gay went to Target and took two Hoover vacuums, two Neo vacuums, and three rugs and fled in a black SUV.

Walmart security officers told police they were familiar with the suspects because they’ve done similar thefts at Walmarts in Oklahoma.

Police said Gay’s criminal history shows seven convictions for theft or shoplifting in Oklahoma from 2008 to 2017 and 20 other charges.

For the plea to the July 27, 2018 theft at the Central Freeway Walmart, Gay was given 490 days in jail.

The last court record for her alleged accomplice lists a no-show for a pretrial hearing in July 2019.