Shoplifting charge turns into prison sentence after jail strip search

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was jailed for stealing $246 worth of clothes and jewelry from Dillard’s is going to prison after being convicted today of smuggling 130 pills into the Wichita County jail in her vagina.
Tammy Engle, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of prohibited items in a correctional facility. She received two years in prison and also received 170 days in jail for the Dillard’s theft.
Back in September while being booked into jail a female jailer did a strip search of Engle and said she found a plastic bag in Engle’s vagina containing three types of restricted pills, commonly known as Xanax, Klonopin and Adderall, totaling 130 pills.
Engle has 23 arrests since 1994, including assault, seven thefts and six drug charges.