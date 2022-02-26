WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival returned to Wichita Falls, 25 years and still going strong!

“Everybody’s in a good mood, and there’s lots of new products we haven’t seen and a lot that we see year after year and we just love coming every year,” Lea Ann Hardy said.

It once again brought a large crowd to the MPEC.

“It’s really nice. I love the people, I love the event, I come every year and I’ve been doing it for four years now I think,” Diane White said.

“We’re glad to be back this year and we have found some fantastic stuff, mainly sweets!” Shelia Parker said.

Those looking for plants or planting tips, local food, art, and the countless other vendors were in luck Saturday.

“I think everybody wanted to get out of the house with all the ice and snow and who knows what, there’s something for everybody. If you have a ranch, if you’re looking for some sort of artwork, or thing for the home, that’s the thing there’s something out there for everybody I think,” Todd Artigue said.

And with the size of the crowds, the preparation for vendors like White, better known as Nana of Nana’s Café, began well before the doors opened.

“You gotta make samples for it. You have to have your PHS right with your salsa, and it takes me all week to make samples and make bread,” White said.

Also, with how much cactus jelly and salsa they’re turning out Nana needs those extra helping hands.

“My daughter and my grandson are here helping me cause with one person, I can’t do it all myself,” White said.

But busy business means good business. And the exposure from the Home and Garden Festival is unmatched in Texoma.

“It’s a good place to support local community and local businesses so it’s been great for me and it’s good to see a lot of people out milling around,” Artigue said.

Really providing a perfect opportunity to do that and reach some who may not know these local options are available.

“I’ve asked quite a few vendors if they were here locally because I was unaware of a couple of them being here, and so I will be visiting some of the local companies now to buy locally,” Parker said.

A fun reminder that you can buy local for just about anything!

It’s all happening again Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and again you can catch some KFDX-ers out there all day!