Shopping center approved for construction at old Pier 1 Imports building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Councilors approved a motion to allow the construction of a new shopping center on Kemp boulevard.

The center will be at the old Pier 1 Import building. The owner of the nine thousand square foot facility couldn’t find tenants to take over the whole building. He instead found people wanting to use a portion of the space with the request of drive-thru services.

City staff thought that a shopping center would go well with the other businesses that are on the other side of the road.