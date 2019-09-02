1  of  4
Shots fired at Fast Eddys

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what led to a man allegedly discharging a firearm outside a local bar early
Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at fast eddy’s in the 1500 block of Southwest Parkway.

Police say a man was carrying a handgun and fired five to six shots in the air.

No one was injured in the incident.

It’s unclear if the man possessed a license to carry, but he was arrested and taken to jail on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits.

