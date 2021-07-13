Shots fired call leads to two arrests

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) —

Alfredo Espinoza Wichita County Jail Booking photo

Luis Serna, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession.

Alfredo Espinoza, 31, is charged with obstruction, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Officers saw three vehicles speeding close to each other near Sheppard Access Road with someone firing gunshots from one of the vehicles.

When police chased after the group, one of the drivers pulled over and told officers he was being chased by Serna and Espinoza in a blue pickup.

The victim said when he stopped at the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and North Scott, the suspects were in the middle of the road spinning their wheels next to an SUV.

Luis Serna Wichita County Jail Booking Photo

When the victim started to drive around the suspect’s truck, police were told Espinoza stuck his hand out of the window and fired three gunshots from a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim told police he sped off going up to 100 miles per hour because he was in fear for his life.

After speaking with the victim, officers found the suspects in the 3400 block of Sheppard Access Road.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 33-round 9-millimeter Glock magazine in the front passenger seat and a spent 9-millimeter shell casing in the back seat behind the passenger.

During a foot search of the area, Police also found a black 9-millimeter Ruger handgun in an open field about a block away.

Both Espinoza and Serna have since bonded out of jail.