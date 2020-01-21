Show dogs rescued during structure fire in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Two furry friends are alive tonight after being rescued during a single-story home structure fire in Wichita Falls Monday evening.

Ten units from the Wichita Falls Fire Department were called around 4:29 p.m. to a single story, wood framed, pier and beam structure at 3221 Glenwood Ave.

Upon arrival, officials said smoke was coming from the residence.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area and extended through the room and into the living room.

There were no occupants home during the fire.

Fire officials said they rescued two prized show dogs from inside the home.

Officials said there were no reported injuries at the scene.

The damages of the structure are estimated at $25,000.

The cause of this incident is unknown, but stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.