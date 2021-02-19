“ShowKindness4Kaleb”: Vampire Diaries actor responds after Kaleb Honea’s mother shares heartfelt story

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder reached out to Kaleb Honea’s mother Amanda Bolding on Friday and thanked her for sharing Kaleb’s story.

In a video response on Facebook, Somerhalder reminded everyone to continue to hashtag “#Showkindness4Kaleb” on social media in support of Kaleb and his family.

“Thank you all for sharing his story, thank you all for the love and support for Kaleb and his family, go ROHO,” Somerhalder said.

Amanda is also reminding everyone to purchase a ‘Kaleb 42’ shirt to help raise funds for a standing memorial horse statue in honor of Kaleb.

To find out how you can make a donation click here, and to find out how you can purchase a t-shirt or hoodie click here.