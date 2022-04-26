WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although years away, a project for the future of water in Wichita Falls continues to move along.

“If we weren’t pursuing this, we wouldn’t be doing our job,” City of Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

But not everyone in Texoma is on board.

“That’s one of those projects that depends on how you look at it and your perspective makes a big difference,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

With some landowners potentially losing property due to the future Lake Ringgold project, hence why clay Campbell said he and the rest of the commissioners, continue to oppose.

“If you’re in Wichita Falls, it’s a greatly needed thing, but if you’re the one who’s been farming and ranching for 100 years, and you’re going to lose your property, it’s a problem,” Campbell said.

And recent Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ruling granted Clay County and about 25 others, a contested case hearing to voice those concerns.

“We believe in representing the people of Clay County, who should be allowed to talk whether in favor or opposed to it either way,” Campbell said. “You know if you’ve dedicated your life, family and heritage, you don’t want to see that destroyed because somebody wants to build a mud hole.”

A step that Schreiber and the city expected, but after evaluating 15-20 other alternatives for this project, Schreiber still maintains this is far and away the best option.

“We need to remember that we’re in a drought now and we just went through a new drought of record not but five or six years ago and it’s incredible how quickly we can forget that and how desperate we were for water from 2011-2015,” Schreiber said.

“We get it, we went through the drought also. Sheppard’s a big deal to Clay County we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize Sheppard too but at the same time, we have a responsibility in Clay County to protect their interests too,” Campbell said.

So with that record drought still on the minds of many in the area, the city will continue looking out for what they believe, will be the future of water for the entire area.

“We’re not just talking about Wichita Falls the entire region, Henrietta won’t grow without additional water, Iowa Park, Lakeside City, Archer City, Windthorst, all these smaller communities around Wichita Falls, Sheppard Air Force Base, we have to have water, we cannot survive without water,” Schreiber said.

That list of Clay County residents approved will now wait for TCEQ to announce when those contested case hearings will be heard by the state office of administrative hearings.