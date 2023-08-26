WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 62nd and final meeting on the football field between the Wichita Falls Coyotes and the Rider Raiders took place at Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 25, 2023, bringing an end to the storied crosstown rivalry.

More than 15,000 fans, alumni, and former players for the Raiders and the Coyotes filled a sold-out Memorial Stadium for the final Rider-Old High game, marking the largest crowd at Memorial Stadium in its history.

A photo gallery of the final match-up can be found below: