Sign Gypsies look to help community over holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Business for Sign Gypsies hasn’t skipped a beat.

Canceled parties and no contact needed created the perfect opportunity for all types of signs.

“Business was really busy during that time, so we have a lot more customers,” Sign Gypsies owner Julie Veitenheimer said.

Now, they hope another busy month for them can help the community too.

Pledging to donate 15% of each sign sold between December 1-23.

“If you’ve ever been on the fence about getting a Sign Gypsy sign, these are the three weeks to get it,” Veitenheimer said.

After seeing the demand and need for the food bank during the pandemic, it struck a chord with Wichita Falls native Veitenheimer.

“That hits home with us,” Veitenheimer said. “And if we’re able to do something for them in anyway, then there’s no better time to do it.”

As the holiday season brings a greater need for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, the support means so much moving forward.

“They spread joy by selling these signs and they go for a good cause so it’s always nice to have their support,” food bank marketing coordinator Simon Welch said.

And Veitenheimer challenges other businesses around town that see this, to get involved too.

“2021’s got to be better right?” Veitenheimer said. “It’s got to be better so let’s see if we can build them up a nice little nest egg for January 2021 to start out the year.”

Sign Gypsies continue to help people celebrate anything they need , but now, there’s a little extra meaning in December.

If you want to support Sign Gypsies while also aiding the food bank, find all the details below.

Sign Gypsies Facebook.

Sign Gypsies Phone Number: (940) 268-4JOY (4569)

Sign Gypsies Email: signgypsieswichitafalls@gmail.com