WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A large sign on East Central Freeway that appears about to topple over is causing concerns, not only for customers of an adjoining business, but the City of Wichita Falls.

The sign for Red Roof Inn is leaning precariously due to damage from a wind storm. A representative of the hotel said it happened in 90 mile per hour winds on Thursday, July 6.

City Code Enforcement issued a 10-day notice to repair the sign, and a City spokesman said it expires Friday, July 21.

The Red Roof Inn spokesperson said they are working with their insurance representatives to get repairs made, and the City spokesperson said repairs could begin as soon as Friday if special equipment arrives.

If the time expires, a citation could be issued, but the City said the hotel is cooperating and working to get it fixed as soon as possible.

The area under the sign where it could fall is cordoned off with safety tape.