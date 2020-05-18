Sign shops stay open throughout pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Among the many businesses that have been hit by COVID-19, one business has remained open throughout the pandemic. TNT Signs and Graphics have thrived making signs for businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

TNT Signs and Graphics has been able to stay open because they help businesses display their social distancing measures. That’s what puts their business in high demand.

Before the coronavirus hit the United States, TNT was making signs for businesses like they always do. But when state government shut down local businesses, TNT clients had to change their orders.

“Before, graphic design and signage say more about branding and getting everybody their personal stuff,” TNT designer Sarah Pippins said. “But now people are just needing to get the proper information out to their audience and let them know what their requirements are.”

Proper information such as where to stand in order to follow social distancing and signs showcasing curbside delivery. Pippins says this is also an unprecedented time for graphic designers.

“Since I’ve been in the sign industry, this is the first time where so many businesses need the exact same kind of information given out,” Pippins said.

Because TNT made these signs, the state of Texas deemed them an essential business. That has kept them booked and busy throughout the pandemic. And with it being graduation season and hospitals wanting to honor healthcare workers, Pippins expects it will get even busier.

“This last week we have had a tremendous number of personalized banners. Banners and yard signs for the graduate. Not just high school but college as well,” Pippins said.

With businesses starting to reopen, TNT may get back to regular sign making soon with a new perspective.

