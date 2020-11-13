Sign up happening now for Iowa Park Christmas Parade in Toyland

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Signs are happening now for one Texoma Christmas parade.

The annual Iowa Park Fire Department Lighted Parade is now accepting applications for the parade.

The Christmas Parade in Toyland will take place on December 5 starting at Dutton’s Funeral Home located at 300 E Cash St, Iowa Park, TX 76367. Line up for the parade starts at 6:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to enter the parade please contact Lewis Skinner at 940-867-9655 or Tristin Dozier at 940-733-0140.

Entry into the parade is donation either monetary or new toy.