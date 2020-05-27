Breaking News
Comanche Co. reports four new COVID-19 cases, total now 274
1  of  2
Live Now:
Gov. Greg Abbott gives latest COVID-19 update from Amarillo KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.

Sikes Senter Mall food courts set to re-open

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — Pursuant to Governor Abbott’s proclamation on May 26 The Sikes Senter Mall has set May 27 as the date to re-open the food court area of the facility.

In an effort to stay aligned with the Governor’s recommended health and safety practices, the Sikes Senter Mall is limiting tables to six individuals and is maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals sitting at different tables.  Dining surfaces are cleaned and sanitized between uses.

For a full list of open retail and dining tenants, please visit the malls’ website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News