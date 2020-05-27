Sikes Senter Mall food courts set to re-open

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — Pursuant to Governor Abbott’s proclamation on May 26 The Sikes Senter Mall has set May 27 as the date to re-open the food court area of the facility.

In an effort to stay aligned with the Governor’s recommended health and safety practices, the Sikes Senter Mall is limiting tables to six individuals and is maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals sitting at different tables. Dining surfaces are cleaned and sanitized between uses.

For a full list of open retail and dining tenants, please visit the malls’ website.