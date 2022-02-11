WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s official. The long rumored sale of Wichita Falls’ Sikes Senter Mall is now considered a done deal.

Texoma’s Homepage can exclusively confirm that Sikes Senter Mall has been purchased by a private investment group based in New York.

KFDX Morning Anchor Carney Porter spoke with Mike Kohen, C.E.O. of the Kohan Retail Investment Group, to find out how he plans to reinvent the mall and once again make it the go-to spot for Texomans.

“So we’re on a contract for the last month and everything is ready to go for [today’s] closing,” Kohen said on the finalization of the deal.

This isn’t exactly a new frontier for Kohen. Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased nearly 30 malls across the United States in less than three years, every purchase with the same end goal in mind.

Enhance the space to make it the go-to spot in town.

Kohen said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work to bring new life to Sikes Senter Mall.

“We have a great relationship with all the tenants,” Kohen said. “And obviously, you know, we’re gong to look and analyze what the mall needs in order for us to make it better.”

First on that list of needs is creating an approachable relationship with the mall’s business tenants as well as with the customers who shop there on a regular basis.

“I can promise you that we’re going to be more helpful than any other owners,” Kohen said. “We are hands on owners. We don’t have to go through committees to get approvals or anything. I could, you know, have a ten minute conversation over the phone and try to approve or disapprove a deal.”

Kohen also wants to help entrepreneurs build a chance at success.

“I wanted to invite everyone in the community that in one way or another were interested to come in and be a vendor and didn’t have that opportunity and I want to give them that opportunity to come in and be part of the mall,” Kohen said.

One of the ways Kohen is looking to return Sikes Senter to the go-to spot in town is adding a variety of activities and events to the mall’s calendar.

“You know, I want to have entertainment in that mall that the parents would come in and drop their kids and in the meantime when the kids are playing they would shop, they would dine and you know, numerous opportunities that we could bring to these malls and I’ve done that before,” Kohen said.

These opportunities bring a sense of home to business owners and other entrepreneurs whose businesses will call Sikes Senter home.

Kohen said Wichitans will start to notice changes to the building in the next few months.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the project progresses in the coming months.