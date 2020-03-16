1  of  3
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break 2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Sikes2_1468001279486.JPG

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the Sikes Senter Mall website a banner is running across the top announcing, “Please note updated operating hours and COVID-19 update”.

The updated operating hours start Monday, March 16 and are as follows

  • Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In a statement on their website, representatives with Sikes Senter Mall said, “We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”

The website encourages that patrons check individual stores for their operating hours as corporate offices for each of the stores may implement different hours and closers.

“Please make sure to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting.   To find the most up-to-date tenant hours, please search in the directory and click on the tenant name to see the current hours.”

The website also list the precautions that Sikes Senter Mall is taking.

  • The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning  highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.
  • As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.
  • Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the center and will be replenished or replaced as needed.
  • We continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, we will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News