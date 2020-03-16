Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the Sikes Senter Mall website a banner is running across the top announcing, “Please note updated operating hours and COVID-19 update”.
The updated operating hours start Monday, March 16 and are as follows
- Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
In a statement on their website, representatives with Sikes Senter Mall said, “We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”
The website encourages that patrons check individual stores for their operating hours as corporate offices for each of the stores may implement different hours and closers.
“Please make sure to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting. To find the most up-to-date tenant hours, please search in the directory and click on the tenant name to see the current hours.”
The website also list the precautions that Sikes Senter Mall is taking.
- The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.
- As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.
- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the center and will be replenished or replaced as needed.
- We continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, we will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.