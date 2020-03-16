Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the Sikes Senter Mall website a banner is running across the top announcing, “Please note updated operating hours and COVID-19 update”.

The updated operating hours start Monday, March 16 and are as follows

Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In a statement on their website, representatives with Sikes Senter Mall said, “We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”

The website encourages that patrons check individual stores for their operating hours as corporate offices for each of the stores may implement different hours and closers.

“Please make sure to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting. To find the most up-to-date tenant hours, please search in the directory and click on the tenant name to see the current hours.”

The website also list the precautions that Sikes Senter Mall is taking.