WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sikes Senter Mall is asking the public to step up and donate items for the firefighters battling the West Bend Fire.

Sikes Senter Mall General Manager Debra Amyotte says the mall will be accepting donations of water, ice coolers, and Gatorade on the north side off Midwestern Parkway.

At last check, the Texas A&M Forest Service has reported the fire has burned to 5,000 acres and 50% of the fire has been contained.