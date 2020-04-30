1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co. One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65 No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Sikes Senter Mall to reopen May 5

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following Governor Abbott’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, officials with the public relations office of Sikes Senter Mall announced Thursday that the mall will be open beginning Tuesday, May 5.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

As the state-wide dining restriction mandate remains in place, the food court seating area will remain closed. Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

Sikes Senter officials said they are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.  

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties,” Rachel Wille, senior public relations and social media specialist with Sikes Senter, said.

“We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way,” Wille said.

For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News