Sikes Senter Mall to reopen May 5

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following Governor Abbott’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, officials with the public relations office of Sikes Senter Mall announced Thursday that the mall will be open beginning Tuesday, May 5.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As the state-wide dining restriction mandate remains in place, the food court seating area will remain closed. Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

Sikes Senter officials said they are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties,” Rachel Wille, senior public relations and social media specialist with Sikes Senter, said.

“We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way,” Wille said.

For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, click here.