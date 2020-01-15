Silver alert: 71-year-old Lawton man missing

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police could use your help locating a missing person.

L.B. Wiley, 71, is pictured above. He left 4620 SE Caber Circle in Lawton at 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2020 and has not been back since.

L.B. is 6’1″ and weighs 220 pounds with a small white beard and has a scar on his right shoulder.

L.B. was last seen wearing a grey Oklahoma t-shirt, San Francisco pants, tan house shoes, black socks and glasses.

L.B. was driving a maroon 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma tag SHP 943.

If you locate L.B. Wiley, please contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.