WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Cotton County woman cannot understand what could have possibly happened to her husband of 49 years and she’s hoping very much someone will come forward with information that could help authorities locate him.

On Wednesday, November 9, Maxine Benson said her husband, Bruce, disappeared from their home east of Randlett, near Cache Creek, off Highway 70.

She said when she was away in Branson, Missouri with friends, her 69-year-old husband brought dinner to their son, Grady, out in a field near their home when he was fixing a flat. She said it was after Bruce left from there that he disappeared.

Maxine said her husband’s wallet, phone and keys were all found in his pickup at their house and the door to the truck was not locked.

Bruce was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and worn red wing boots with the steal toe showing through.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the search for Bruce.

If you have any information that could help authorities you’re urged to contact the law enforcement agency in your area.