Silver Alert issued in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Henry Whitehead.

Whitehead was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and tan shorts. He drives a maroon 2012 Ford F35. His license plate is an Oklahoma plate, and the first three letters are DOL.

Whitehead is under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you see Henry Whitehead, contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 353-4280.