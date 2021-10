LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing person.

Autherine Marshall, 65, was last seen on 56th and Gore Street at 2:30 p.m. wearing all black nightwear.

Lawton PD said Marshall has dementia and is sometimes non-verbal. She walks with a slight hunched back and has extremely swollen feet.

If you have any information call 580-581-3272.