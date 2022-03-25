UPDATE: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:40 p.m.

Lawton PD posted on Facebook that Baxter has been found safe.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Evelyn Baxter, 79, was last seen in the 1500 block of SW E Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police describe Baxter as 5’4″, white, and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Police say she has dementia.

If located, call the non-emergency number at 590-581-3272.