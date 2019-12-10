Simple Greek is in need of donations for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the spirit of giving, a local business in Texoma is looking to the community to help collect donations for Operation Santa Claus.

The Simple Greek restaurant on Fairway Boulevard is now accepting donations of toys, and other Christmas gifts.

Those donations will then go to Operation Santa Claus.

Simple Greek store manager Steven Lucio said the donations have a tremendous impact.

Lucio said, “when you see kids, you really don’t see them struggling, but when you see the joy on their face when they get that present when their parents can’t get it for them, it means a lot. And it helps the parents too.”

The donation bin will be there until December 16, but Simple Greek employees say they will take donations until December 24.