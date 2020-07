WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls PD and Wichita Falls FD are on scene at a pin-in wreck at the corner of Tradewinds and Meadow Lake Drive near Fairway.

A grey Ford sedan appears to have a struck a utility pole and street sign.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

One person was transported via AMR. Injuries are unknown at this time.

