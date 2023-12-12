WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being shot numerous times, a mother and daughter are facing a lengthy road to recovery with many surgeries in their futures.

Lindsay Garcia and her mother Susan Kimes were shot by Garcia’s husband, Isisdro “David” Sifuentes Garcia on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at a residence on Britain Street. The pair were attempting to pack a bag for Garcia’s escape but fell victim to gunshot wounds before they could leave, according to police reports.

Reportedly, Kimes had protected her daughter from most of the shots but both received serious injuries. Garcia had gunshot wounds in her arms, hands and face, while Kimes was struck in the chest and jaw.

Both women have long recoveries ahead.

“I can’t really, I think, properly explain where we’ve been from the moment that we first found out,” Heather Preston, Garcia’s sister and Kimes’ daughter, said. “I was scrolling through news articles and saw that two women had been shot. And, I knew who they were. Probably the scariest moment of my life. Um, waiting for somebody to come and tell us something. But when they did tell us, the first initial thing is, is relief. They were both alive.”

The doctors are looking to move Kimes out of the ICU soon and into a trauma recovery facility in the metroplex, and after that, an at-home caretaker.

There isn’t a timeline for her recovery, but it’s sure to be a lengthy process, doctors have said.

“We have, you know, multiple surgeries, I think, in our future,” Preston said. “And, there’s just a lot of there’s a lot of in this recovery process that we’re going to have to go through. Right now, we’re really still on, you know, the first or second step.”

Garcia is at home and resting but has more surgeries in the future to save her hands and fingers.

“Her hands and arm, not just from the trauma, but also the massive amount of bandaging. She basically can’t use them right now at all,” Preston said. “Then, she’s still waiting for them to get with the Ortho team to help with, you know, the facial trauma that she sustained.”

Emotionally, this has been devastating for friends and family.

Preston expressed that until Thursday, she had no idea her sister was in an abusive relationship.

While there are many overwhelming emotions, Heather said the best way to help is to donate to Kimes‘ and Garcia’s GoFundMe pages.

“Both of them have such a long road for their recovery, physically, emotionally,” Preston said. “And, you know, I’m obviously worried about financially what that looks like with multiple surgeries, and with my mom, how long she’s going to be in the hospital.”

While money can’t take away the physical and emotional trauma Kimes and Garcia have experienced, it can ensure that they can recover without the burden of trying to pay back all the medical expenses they have and will continue to acquire.