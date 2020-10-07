Six candidates from three city council races featured in candidate forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With one month to go, the final push for candidates before election day is on.

A candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters featured the six candidates from three city council races.

First race featured in the night, District 3.

Current councilman Jeff Browning is running for re-election, the first time he’s been contested.

“Campaigning is a different ballgame for me, I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve learned a ton, met a ton of people so it’s really been a eye opener for me and makes me want to do it even more,” Browning said.

His competitor, Mel Martinez, has identified some areas to help improve and grow in District 3.

“I have great faith for all we can do for our citizens in Wichita Falls, all of our residents, and I see some areas of growth that I could provide a diverse voice for,” Martinez said.

The forum gave newcomers like Air Force vet and Wichita Falls native Jason Hester, running for District 4, the opportunity to get their face and voice out there.

“I hope this puts me out there,” Hester said. “Get my voice out there, let people put a face to the name so people, even if they don’t know my name they know who I am and know I’m running for city council.”

For incumbents like Tim Brewer, he’s gotten to know his district more than he ever thought serving in this role, and wants to continue being the voice for the people.

“If more people want yes, that’s what I do, if more people want to do no, that’s what I want to do to make sure the public is represented in district four,” Brewer said.

District 5 rounded out the forum, and challenger Tom Taylor is ready for the final push and said the interactions within the district will be key.

“I’m still going to be out there, hitting the streets, and you know that’s what’s most important, some people don’t have interaction with their council,” Taylor said. “So how do you know how they feel and what you should be giving some interests too.”

While incumbent seat holder Steve Jackson wants to continue serving the district he’s lived in for over 50 years.

“We all have a passion for our hometown, I mean even if you wasn’t raised here but you retired here, we all just want to make it better,” Jackson said.

Each candidate hoping to show the community that they deserve your vote.

And as a reminder, early voting starts Monday, October 13.