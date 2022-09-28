WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a lengthy criminal background faces six new felony charges after police said a search warrant led them to discover seven firearms and over 175 grams of various drugs

Gary Maples mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail roster

Police said Gary Wayne Maples, 44, of Wichita Falls, faces three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, two counts of theft of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Maples is currently booked into the Wichita County Jail on recommended bonds totaling $410,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Special Operations Unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department were conducting surveillance in the 1400 block of Gunnison Drive in reference to an ongoing investigation into Maples.

Police said on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, just before 2:30 p.m., they observed Maples exiting a residence in the 1400 block of Gunnison Drive and entering the passenger side of a grey SUV. That vehicle was stopped by a WFPD unit moments later.

During the traffic stop, officers said they located a small bag containing a handgun, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a mixture of THC and marijuana on the floorboard of the passenger’s side of the car, where Maples was seated.

Officers notified Maples he was being taken into custody for a search and arrest warrant for which he was named the suspect.

According to the affidavit, police then executed a search warrant at the residence on Gunnison Drive. They said they located several weapons, including handguns and rifles, cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and marijuana in Maples’ bedroom.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police located seven firearms, 31.5 grams of THC wax, 82.8 grams of methamphetamine, and 61.7 grams of cocaine.

A records check on Maples reveals 26 total arrests since 1995 on various charges, including 15 drug charges, 7 weapons charges, and 8 fraud or theft charges, as well as multiple federal holds and parole violations.