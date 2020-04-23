Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Exactly half of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County are now being reported as recovered, according to the most recent data released by officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District on Thursday evening.

Officials with the Public Health District announced no new cases in Wichita County Thursday, maintaining the current total number of 62 cases for the second consecutive day.

Additionally, the Public Health District officials are reporting that six more patients have officially recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries in Wichita County to 31.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,896 62 1,792 42 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 8 13 10 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 35 0 25 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, April 22, 5:02 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

