Six new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., Stephens Co. adds 11

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Thursday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 235.

Additionally, six new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total count of recovered cases in the county to 145.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 5,532 on Wednesday to 5,680 on Thursday, an increase of 148 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma eclipsed 300 Thursday, after five more deaths were reported by the OSDH for a total of 304.

Eight deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Stephens County also saw a jump in their total COVID-19 case numbers, adding 11 confirmed cases on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

Other counties in our viewing area saw no change in their numbers.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

36 Confirmed Cases (11 New)

1 Death

21 Recoveries

21 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

18 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

17 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: