Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22

WICHITA COUNTY (KDFX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported six new successful recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 22.

Additionally, the Public Health District is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,817 60 1,671 86 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 8 13 10 10 7 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 36 0 22 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, April 20, 5:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.