1  of  4
Breaking News
Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22 Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KDFX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported six new successful recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 22.

Additionally, the Public Health District is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the county.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,81760 1,67186

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
03981310107

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
360222

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, April 20, 5:55 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News