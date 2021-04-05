Six-year-old run over by a car in Graham

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-year-old Graham boy is at home recovering after a car ran him over, leaving him with multiple injuries including lacerations to his kidney and liver.

First-grader Kinsler Dobbs was outside on his dirt bike playing with his friends, like usual, when his parents say a car ran him over.

Tyleena, Kinsler’s mom, said the driver who they later found was unlicensed, did not slow down until it made its way fully over Kinsler.

Both Tyleena and Kinsler’s dad Tucker said they are outraged that nothing has been done.

“He [the officer] only did an incident report with her, he took my phone number but he didn’t call for an incident report, he didn’t ask the neighbors, just her took her word for it and that was it,” Tyleena Dobbs said.

Kinsler, whose 7th birthday is in a few days also suffered a broken rib and a broken arm among many more injuries.

The Dobbs family is asking for the community’s support to cover medical expenses during this tough time, find those details here.