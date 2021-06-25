Skate Park provides summer fun for kids in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX./KJTL) — The daily summer Texas heat is here, school is out, and local kids can be seen out and about all day long doing different activities around town.

“So we walk here, skateboard a little, well, a lot, be here for hours,” skateboarder Niara said.

And while the sun beats down and with well-deserved long summer days out of school well underway, the skate park starts to fill up.

“You can just free roam here basically and you have fun, and you can basically waste time rather than be at home, playing video games or something so I think it’s wonderful, I like it,” skater Aksel Maesen said.

The City of Wichita Falls Skate Park stays busy, whether that’s in the bowl, or any of the other ramps or rails.

Aksel moved here from Denmark and still doesn’t mind braving the heat to do something he loves.

“It’s something I can do, and it’s something that I can always do, and you know I can always try and do that and put tricks in it too,” Aksel said.

Strengthening their skills and friendships, like Niara and Layla.

“I like hanging out with friends here,” Kayla said.

“She finally called me her friend y’all,” Niara said.

“Best friend!” Layla said.

“Okay, upgrade dude!” Niara said.

Coming to the park is something some have been waiting on, like Isaiah and Braxton, who missed their skate park trips in 2020.

“We both haven’t been here in two years, cause he’s from Arkansas and he hasn’t been here since last summer, and we didn’t come here at all last summer,” Isaiah said.

A trip long overdue.

“Come check it out, it’s a fun spot,” Isaiah said.